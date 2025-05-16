Williams closed Thursday's 119-107 loss to Denver in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals with eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 14 minutes.

Isaiah Hartenstein was in some foul trouble as he continued to match up with Nikola Jokic, so credit to Williams for stepping up with some quality minutes off the bench. Williams has been used sparingly in the postseason, averaging 9.5 minutes per night with 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds.