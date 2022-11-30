Williams finished with 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), ten rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 111-97 win over the Ontario Clippers.
Williams posted his second consecutive double-double while also being very efficient scoring in double figures on only seven shots. Expect his high play to continue as one of the main forwards for Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Solid in loss•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Will remain in usual bench role•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Gets chance with first unit•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Recalled by Thunder•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Assigned to G League•