Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Coming off bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Nets on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams started in the Thunder's final game before the All-Star break against the Bucks on Feb. 12, when he played 23 minutes and finished with nine points, eight rebounds and one assist. He'll revert to the bench for Friday's contest due to the return of Isaiah Hartenstein (calf).
