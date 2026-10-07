Williams scored nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and compiled eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes during Tuesday's preseason loss to the Pelicans.

The veteran forward got the start with the Thunder resting many of their key rotation players, and Williams took advantage with a well-rounded stat line. He's been a reliable member of the OKC bench brigade over the last six seasons, and in 2025-26, Williams averaged 15.3 minutes, 6.5 points, 3.3 boards, 1.4 assists and 0.9 threes during 56 regular-season contests.