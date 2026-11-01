Williams ended with 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 loss to the Rockets.

Williams drew the start for a depleted Thunder squad and provided solid production across the board. Oklahoma City is dealing with several injuries, including being without Chet Holmgren (knee) for at least a few months, so Williams could keep seeing a bigger role for now. His fantasy ceiling is limited, but he's a viable deep-league fill-in while the Thunder are shorthanded.