Williams notched three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across seven minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 victory over the Spurs.

Williams knocked down his only shot attempt but otherwise had little opportunity to influence the contest. Oklahoma City used a deep rotation, with 10 other Thunder players logging more minutes than the veteran forward. Williams offers positional versatility and experience, though his opening-night role leaves him with little immediate fantasy appeal outside of deeper formats.