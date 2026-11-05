Williams finished Wednesday's 124-116 victory over the Cavaliers with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.

Williams remained in Oklahoma City's starting lineup amid the team's frontcourt injuries, providing efficient perimeter scoring in a complementary role. The veteran forward made three of his five attempts from beyond the arc, though he didn't record a steal or block. His increased playing time gives him some short-term appeal in deeper leagues, but his role could shrink as the Thunder regain their injured starters.