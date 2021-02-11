Williams will start Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

The 26-year-old came off the bench Monday but will make his third start in the past four games with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) out Wednesday. Williams averaged 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 33.0 minutes across those two starts last week.