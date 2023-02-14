Williams will come off the bench Monday night against the Pelicans, Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire reports.
Williams started each of his team's last two contests and put up eight points in each appearance, but the Thunder have elected to change up the starting five Monday evening. Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams will make up the frontcourt as a result.
