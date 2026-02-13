Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Running with first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams will re-join the starting lineup after coming off the bench in three consecutive matchups. He should be in line for an increase in opportunities Thursday with Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) sidelined.
