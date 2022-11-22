Williams is starting Monday's contest against the Knicks, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
The 27-year-old forward will make his third start of the season as the Thunder continue to experiment with their starting lineup. Across his first two starts this year, Williams has averaged 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 20.0 minutes per game.
