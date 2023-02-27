Waters posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals over 17 minutes during Sunday's 124-115 loss to the Kings.

Waters saw more playing time with the Thunder in the loss, scoring a season-high 12 points on 66.7 percent shooting, which included 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. It was nice to see him step up in his limited time on the floor, but given his usual role and the fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle/abdomen) was out for this game, he's still not worth rostering in any league.