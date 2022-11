Waters finished with 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 112-111 win over the Salt Lake City Stars

After spending the last three games with the Thunder, Waters was transferred back to the G League and he made an immediate impact. Waters showcased his full offensive arsenal against Salt Lake as a scorer, playmaker and rebounder. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main forwards for the Blue.