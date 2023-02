Dort will return to the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Pelicans.

Dort returned from a six-game absence Friday, but he did so in a reserve role, logging 20 minutes off the bench. However, he'll return to the first unit for this one, which will send Aaron Wiggins back to the bench. Joining Dort among the starters will be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams.