Oklahoma City assigned Topic to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

With the Thunder getting healthier, Topic will struggle to find consistent minutes at the NBA level. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft should be a featured player for the Blue after making his NBA regular-season debut and appearing in five straight games while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) was sidelined.