Topic has been diagnosed with testicular cancer, Thunder general manager Sam Presti announced Thursday, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

According to Presti, his doctors are "extremely positive" about his long-term outlook, but this is obviously an unfortunate situation for the young guard. There is no timetable for Topic's return, but the Thunder will likely provide more clarity in the near future. Ajay Mitchell has been filling in as Oklahoma City's backup point guard to open the season.