Topic will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing testicular surgery Monday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Topic missed the entire 2024-25 season with a torn ACL, and now the start of his 2025-26 campaign will be delayed. He was in the running to be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's top backup at point guard, so Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso will all be tasked to help pick up the slack in the backcourt while Topic is out of action.