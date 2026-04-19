Thunder's Nikola Topic: Back to bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Topic won't start in Sunday's game against Phoenix, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Topic started in Oklahoma City's final two games of the regular season, most recently recording 18 points, four rebounds and 14 assists across 39 minutes versus the Suns on April 12. With the Thunder's starters healthy to begin the playoffs, Topic will move back to the bench while potentially dropping out of the rotation altogether.