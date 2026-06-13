Thunder's Nikola Topic: Undergoes back surgery

Topic (back) underwent surgery Saturday and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

With the Thunder's season over, Topic underwent a minimally invasive lumbar microdiscectomy procedure, and the operation shouldn't impact his availability for the start of the 2026-27 campaign. The guard played sparingly during the postseason after appearing in 10 regular-season games for Oklahoma City, averaging 5.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per contest.