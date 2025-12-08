Dieng chipped in 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 131-101 win over the Jazz.

Dieng hit season highs in points and minutes played and was likely in for an extended run due to the blowout nature of the game. Dieng is not expected to be a regular rotation player for Oklahoma City, but if he is able to turn in efficient minutes like he did Sunday, he may be able to work his way up the depth chart.