Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops 29 points Sunday
Westbrook produced 29 points (10-25 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Sunday's 116-108 victory over the Jazz.
Westbrook struggled shooting Sunday night, but even when he struggles from the outside, Westbrook's ability to drive is too potent to be stopped. He garnered most of his points that way and from the charity stripe, while corralling 13 rebounds on the night as he continues to perform far and above almost all other point guards in the league.
More News
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Posts 20 boards, 19 dimes in Wednesday's win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Collects 25th triple-double Monday•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in crucial victory•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores game-high 44 points•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles in key holiday win•
-
Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Scores 33 points in 44 minutes•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....