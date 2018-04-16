Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Drops 29 points Sunday

Westbrook produced 29 points (10-25 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Sunday's 116-108 victory over the Jazz.

Westbrook struggled shooting Sunday night, but even when he struggles from the outside, Westbrook's ability to drive is too potent to be stopped. He garnered most of his points that way and from the charity stripe, while corralling 13 rebounds on the night as he continues to perform far and above almost all other point guards in the league.