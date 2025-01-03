Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 29 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 victory over the Clippers.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the way in scoring and facilitating for Oklahoma City with 29 points and eight dimes Thursday, something he's made quite the habit of in 2024-25. The superstar guard has been on a roll lately, averaging a robust 35.3 points, 5.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.7 blocks and 2.3 threes through his last six outings. Gilgeous-Alexander should continue handling more responsibility on both ends of the floor amid running mate Chet Holmgren's (hip) ongoing absence, which has helped lead to his MVP-caliber start to the campaign for the 28-5 Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander's next act will come in a tough matchup Friday against the 24-10 Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back.