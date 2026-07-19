Thunder's Steven Ashworth: Drops 22 points in SL loss

Ashworth finished Sunday's 108-90 Summer League loss to the Nets with 22 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes.

Ashworth turned in an efficient performance en route to a team-high 22 points. The 26-year-old guard scored in double figures for the first time in three Las Vegas Summer League outings, and he posted at least 10 points in two of his five outings between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City this summer. Additionally, he finished second on the team in assists and was one of five Thunder players to log multiple steals Sunday.