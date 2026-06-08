Thunder's Thomas Sorber: Unlikely for Summer League

Thunder general manager Sam Presti recently said that Sorber (knee) is unlikely to play in the Summer League, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

Sorber sustained a torn ACL in his right knee back in September, and while his recovery remains on track, the Thunder will proceed with caution. "Thomas has really impressed me," Presti said. "We have some experience with some of our younger guys not being able to play in games in their rookie year. He dove into his rehab. His work capacity has impressed me. And, obviously, there are all of the reasons we drafted him. Great feel for the game. He can really pass. He's physical. He'll hit the ground running. We're really excited about him."