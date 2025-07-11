Lakhin (foot) didn't see the floor in Thursday's 90-81 Summer League win over the Nets.

Lakhin was diagnosed with a torn tendon in his left foot back in early May. He was considered as a possible second-rounder in the 2025 NBA Draft before this news. Lakhin was given a three-month timetable, and while it's unclear if he'll be involved in live action during the Summer League, it seems likely that the Thunder are looking to consider him as a possible candidate for a two-way deal.