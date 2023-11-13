Edwards (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Edwards was initially probable for Sunday's matchup but was downgraded to questionable. However, he'll still be able to suit up against Golden State despite his illness. He's averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.6 minutes per game to begin the season.