Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Won't return to Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards won't return to Saturday's Game 4 against the Nuggets due to a left knee injury.
Mike Conley and Ayo Dosunmu started the second half of Saturday's game with both Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo (leg) missing in action. If Edwards can't play in Game 5 on Monday, Dosunmu and Julius Randle will do the heavy lifting on offense, and Bones Hyland could be more involved in the rotation.
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