Edwards ended with 45 points (16-29 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 131-106 victory over Miami.

Edwards was dominant Wednesday, setting a new franchise Opening Night scoring record to lead the Timberwolves to a victory to begin the 2026-27 campaign. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick averaged a career-best 28.8 points along with 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals over 35.0 minutes per contest in 2025-26. However, he appeared in only 61 games, marking the first season of his career with fewer than 72 appearances. Edwards has MVP potential, and while he'll face heavy competition for the award, he could at least be a finalist at the end of the year, assuming he stays healthy.