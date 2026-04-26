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Edwards went back to the locker room during the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4 against the Nuggets with an apparent left knee injury, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Edwards appeared to hyperextend his left knee after coming down awkwardly while contesting a shot at the rim, and he needed assistance getting back to the locker room. For now, Edwards should be considered questionable to return.

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