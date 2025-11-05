Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's morning shootaround, ESPN's Tiim Bontemps reports.
Edwards remains questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, but he was a full participant Wednesday morning and continues to trend in the right direction. If he does get the green light, Edwards may have some limitations.
