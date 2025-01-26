Edwards chipped in 34 points (14-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists and one rebound across 33 minutes during Saturday's 133-104 win over the Nuggets.

Edwards posted a game-high 34 points while leading the Timberwolves to a blowout win in an efficient outing. The superstar has logged seven consecutive contests with 20 or more points, and he has failed to reach the 20-point mark just eight times this season. The 23-year-old also tied his season high in dimes with a team-best nine assists Saturday. Over his last five outings, the star shooting guard has averaged 30.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc in 37.2 minutes per game.