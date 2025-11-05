default-cbs-image
ESPN's Shams Charania said on NBA Today that Edwards (hamstring) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, according to Jack Borman of Locked On Timberwolves.

Edwards made it through shootaround without any setbacks and appears on track to make his return to the lineup. For now, fantasy managers can pencil him into lineups barring a setback in warmups.

