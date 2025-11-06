Edwards is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to a right hamstring injury.

Edwards notched 15 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals and three turnovers in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 loss to the Knicks. That was his first game back from a four-game absence due to the same hamstring problem that has him questionable for Friday, so the extra caution is understandable. Edwards is likely to play, though, as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks in the next 24 hours. Edwards is averaging 23.0 points per game while making 46.2 percent of his three-pointers in his four outings this season.