Edwards recorded 33 points (11-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 win over Phoenix.

Edwards' efficient shooting helped him post a team-high 33 points during Wednesday's victory. The star continues to scorch the nets beyond the arc, converting 41.8 percent of his 9.8 three-point attempts per contest this season. However, Edwards continues to make a strong defensive impact as well, as he recorded multiple steals and/or blocks in 25 of his 47 appearances in 2024-25.