The NBA announced Saturday that Edward's technical foul at 6:29 remaining in the second quarter of Friday's game versus the Nets has been rescinded, meaning he won't be suspended for Sunday's regular-season finale against Utah.
Edwards being able to suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale is actually very important for Minnesota, as a win could potentially mean that they are able to avoid the Play-In. The star guard is averaging 28.5 points across his previous two appearances against the Jazz this season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Draws suspension for season finale•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in 44 points in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Leading scorer in tough loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Dazzles with 37-point performance•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Starting second half•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Exits to locker room Thursday•