The NBA announced Saturday that Edward's technical foul at 6:29 remaining in the second quarter of Friday's game versus the Nets has been rescinded, meaning he won't be suspended for Sunday's regular-season finale against Utah.

Edwards being able to suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale is actually very important for Minnesota, as a win could potentially mean that they are able to avoid the Play-In. The star guard is averaging 28.5 points across his previous two appearances against the Jazz this season.