Edwards won't return to Sunday's game against the Pacers due to right hamstring tightness.

Edwards exited to the locker room with 8:52 remaining in the opening quarter and was ruled out shortly thereafter. He'll finish with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound in three minutes. Bones Hyland, Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way. Edwards' next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Nuggets.