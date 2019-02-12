Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Probable vs. Rockets
Rose is probable for Wednesday's game against Houston due to right ankle soreness.
Rose returned from an ankle injury Monday against the Clippers and dropped 22 points in 25 minutes, so the Timberwolves have likely added him to the injury report as a precaution. They figure to continue to keep a close eye on their backup point guard, although he is expected to be available moving forward.
