McDaniels finished Friday's 137-97 win over the Jazz with 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals in 27 minutes.

McDaniels has been one of the pleasant surprises for the Timberwolves this season, and the forward has reached the 20-point plateau in four of his last six appearances. McDaniels has been a bit inconsistent on a game-to-game basis, but he's showing enough potential to believe he can still reach another level as a scoring weapon. He seems to have a solid floor across the board, though, with averages of 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals per game this season.