McDaniels finished Sunday's 111-90 victory over the Rockets with five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes.
McDaniels' streak of scoring in double figures ended at three, as he couldn't generate much offensively Sunday. He hasn't lived up to the offseason hype in fantasy basketball, as he's sitting outside the top-150 in nine-category formats due to muted production across the board. In 40 appearances, the forward holds averages of 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
