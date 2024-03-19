Clark (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets and remains sidelined indefinitely.

Clark, a rookie second-round pick, has yet to play this season while recovering from Achilles surgery he underwent during his final collegiate season at UCLA in 2022-23. At this point, it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain out for the entire campaign, but he can be considered week-to-week, barring a return to practice.