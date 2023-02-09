Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio NetworkNowell will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Utah, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Nowell will enter the first five after D'Angelo Russell was traded to the Lakers and Austin Rivers (suspension) sidelined. Nowell will take on a massive workload Wednesday as the only point guard other than Jordan McLaughlin (calf), who will likely have his minutes limited.