McLaughlin (calf) will play in Saturday's tilt against the Thunder, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.
McLaughlin has missed five straight contests due to a calf strain but will make his return to the hardwood Saturday. His return will likely knock Austin Rivers out of the rotation for Minnesota.
