site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: spurs-jordan-mclaughlin-iffy-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Iffy for Sunday
•
1 min read
McLaughlin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Trail Blazers.
McLaughlin has missed the last three games due to a left ankle sprain but has a chance to return Sunday. However, he isn't guaranteed to see the floor even if he's cleared to play.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories