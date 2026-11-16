McLaughlin provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 win over the Jazz.

The veteran guard delivered an efficient performance and provided a spark off the bench in De'Aaron Fox's (hip) absence. McLaughlin logged a season high in minutes en route to a season-best scoring total. He's logged double-digit minutes in four of his last five appearances, averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.8 steals in 11.6 minutes per contest during that span.