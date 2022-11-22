McLaughlin ended Monday's 105-101 win over Miami with 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three assists and two steals in 16 minutes.

McLaughlin hit double-digit scoring for the first time this season. He's been a credible three-point shooter in past seasons, but his 24.1 percent clip from beyond the arc thus far in 2022-23 is concerning. Averaging 15.8 minutes per game in his fourth season, McLaughlin is purely a depth piece for Minnesota.