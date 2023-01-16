Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Monday that he doesn't expect McLaughlin (calf) to return to game action anytime soon, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

McLaughlin is missing his 20th straight game Monday against the Jazz due to a left calf strain, and based on Finch's comments, the reserve guard looks to be viewed as week-to-week rather than day-to-day at this stage. His ongoing absence should continue to keep a rotation spot open for Austin Rivers on the second unit.