Minott ended with 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 108-80 victory over the Clippers.

Minott logged more than 20 minutes in an NBA game for the first time in his career, and there's no question the second-year forward made the most of his minutes. He delivered career-high marks in points, rebounds and assists while making a huge impact off the bench. That said, Minott had appeared in just eight games prior to Wednesday's win and averaged only 6.4 minutes per game, so he's not likely to hover around the 20-minute-per-game mark all of a sudden.