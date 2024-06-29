Minott's $2.02 million contract for the 2024-25 season became fully guaranteed Friday, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Minott has logged just 47 appearances with Minnesota through his first two seasons in the professional ranks, but he's posted impressive numbers with the G League's Iowa Wolves and is still viewed as a promising developmental piece for the organization. Though the Timberwolves are keeping him in the fold for the 2024-25 campaign, Minott may not be assured a larger role during the upcoming season. Reserves Kyle Anderson, Monte Morris and Jordan McLaughlin are the lone Timberwolves rotation players from this past season scheduled for free agency, and Minnesota may have already found their replacements in first-round draft picks Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon.