Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: No specific timeline
Towns (wrist) is without a specific timetable to return from his left wrist injury,Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Towns missed the final game before the All-Star break, and Wolves are now preparing for him to miss multiple games after they resume play. Coach Ryan Saunders acknowledged that fact Wednesday, but he did not speculate as to how many games Towns is expected to miss. After Friday's matchup with the Celtics, the Timberwolves embark on a four-game road trip that will keep the team away from home until a March 1 meeting with the Mavs.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expected to miss time after break•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out with wrist injury•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in loss to Raps•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in another loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Registers double-double•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...