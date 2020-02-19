Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: No specific timeline

Towns (wrist) is without a specific timetable to return from his left wrist injury,Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Towns missed the final game before the All-Star break, and Wolves are now preparing for him to miss multiple games after they resume play. Coach Ryan Saunders acknowledged that fact Wednesday, but he did not speculate as to how many games Towns is expected to miss. After Friday's matchup with the Celtics, the Timberwolves embark on a four-game road trip that will keep the team away from home until a March 1 meeting with the Mavs.