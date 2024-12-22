Minnesota recalled Miller from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.

Miller will rejoin the Timberwolves ahead of Monday's game against Atlanta, but the 21-year-old forward has yet to make an appearance at the NBA level this season and probably won't crack head coach Chris Finch's rotation. he's seen extensive action at the G League level in 2024-25, appearing in 16 contests while averaging 24.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals across 37.9 minutes per contest.